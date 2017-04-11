Smacks introduces door charge

One of Burnley’s most iconic town centre bars is introducing a door charge for the first time in its history.

Smackwater Jacks owner Ian Snowden said Brexit was one of the main reasons behind the new £2 charge with the fall in the pound leading to a rise in product costs.

The charge will come into effect on Easter Saturday and will continue to run every Saturday and Sunday after midnight.

Mr Snowden said increased business rates and the new minimum wage has also contributed to the decision, which he said he had not taken lightly.

“These are difficult times and it is something that all bars and clubs throughout the country are experiencing. The fall in the pound has meant that we are now paying more for items like our American spirits and this combined with rising rates and rising wages bills, means we have to look at alternatives.

“We did not want to put up drinks prices and so as a compromise we decided on the entry charge.

“To say a big ‘thank you’ to all our regular customers, Smacks will be offering half price drinks all night on Easter Saturday.”

