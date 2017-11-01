Solicitors offer free will-writing service for charity

A local solicitors firm is offering a basic will-writing service free of charge in lieu of a charity donation to Will Aid during November.



Donald Race & Newton Solicitors, based on Hargreaves Street in Burnley and Albert Road in Colne, are urging people to take the opportunity to visit them to organise a new will, with Sara Jane Chorkley in the Burnley office and Dawn Walmsley in the Colne office leading the initiative.

“Not only will you get a new will written for a fraction of the price but you are supporting an extremely good cause,” read a statement from DRN.

Peter de Vena Franks, Campaign Director for Will Aid, said: “Will Aid 2016 was a fantastic success but we are really hoping 2017 will surpass that and for this year is going to be bigger and better than before.

"Having a will is one of the most important, yet easiest things to tick off the to-do list and our charities benefit as a result,” he added.

A basic will - which should suffice unless you have more complex circumstances and or wide-ranging assets - includes details of executors, the appointment of guardians for any minor children or dependents, and beneficiaries.

“You may also consider making Will Aid a beneficiary in your Will,” DRN’s statement added. “Ensure your wishes are carried out by putting in place a Will to protect you and your loved ones.”

To book an appointment please call 01282 433 241 for the Burnley branch or 864 500 for the Colne branch.