Specialist fire crew rescues horse stuck in stream

A specialist fire crew from West Lancashire came to the rescue of a horse which had fallen in to a stream in Fence.

Firefighters from Nelson and Burnley had to call in the rope rescue team from St Annes to rescue the stranded animal on Thursday at approximately 7-20pm.

A hoist was used to rescue the horse. It was then attended to by a vet at the scene and is believed to have not been injured in the incident.

