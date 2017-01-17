Spot On Lancashire has something for everyone

With a raft of new season events across Lancashire launching this January, Spot On Lancashire features everything from cooking to theatre, music to art and promises to offer something for everyone.

With Spring coming early this year for fans of live performance, 42 shows will be popping up in 33 different village halls and libraries across the county, beginning on Sunday 15 January.

The opening show - a tasty fusion of play and cookery demonstration in the form of “The Chef Show” from Ragged Edge Productions - features live cooking and will travel to Barnoldswick on February 10th.

An epic, one-man performance of "The Odyssey (Greek Stuff!)” from Rabbit Theatre will travel to Clitheroe on February 24th, while a live music and dance fusion from Canadian company Les Bordéliques bring “Blind Date” to Barnoldswick at the beginning of March in which a dancer and musician embody three men and three women during a wacky and absurd blind date.

Scottish singer-songwriter Elsa Jean McTaggart travels to Nelson in April before, in May, two of Canada’s finest musical exports tour the county, with guitar ensemble, Montreal Guitar Trio, play Clitheroe and The Fitzgerald Family Band perform in Nelson.

Then there’s a return to the theme of food and performance with Creative Scene’s “Dough!”, a fun show for ages three to eight and grown-ups too, coming to Burnley in April as well, with The Fabularium bringing “Reynard The Fox” to Barnoldswick in what is a truly original family experience.

Speaking ahead of the season’s launch, Spot On’s Sue Robinson said: “This season’s programme clearly appeals to food lovers and we’re really pleased that we can open with ‘The Chef Show’ and close with ‘The Last Supper’ five months later.

"We’ve got a particularly generous offer of live music this season too and we’re delighted to welcome three incredible companies from Canada," she added. "Once again it’s a lineup that we believe offers something for everyone with plenty of opportunity to try something new. We can’t wait to get started!"