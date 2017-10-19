Steve rises to challenge in heart-warming mission

A Nelson manager is running to the beat of his heart.

Steve Robinson Head Of Lending for Nelson’s Marsden Building Society, raised more than £500 for British Heart Foundation by taking on the 26.2 mile Chester Marathon.

The 62 year-old (pictured centre with Lending Services Assistant Jeff Cortez and Senior Underwriter Elsa Parker) took up the challenge in honour of his father, who died of a heart attack in his early 40s.

“It’s been tough! I’m glad I’ve done it though,” he said. “It’s a great achievement!

Many have asked if I would do another one and initially my response was definitely not but I must admit it’s warming towards ‘probably not’ and I’m not discounting the 2018 Manchester Marathon completely...perhaps I have got the marathon bug!”