Search

Steve rises to challenge in heart-warming mission

Steve Robinson (centre) celebrating his marathon efforts with colleagues Jeff Cortez and Elsa Parker at Marsden Building Society. (s)
Steve Robinson (centre) celebrating his marathon efforts with colleagues Jeff Cortez and Elsa Parker at Marsden Building Society. (s)

A Nelson manager is running to the beat of his heart.

Steve Robinson Head Of Lending for Nelson’s Marsden Building Society, raised more than £500 for British Heart Foundation by taking on the 26.2 mile Chester Marathon.

The 62 year-old (pictured centre with Lending Services Assistant Jeff Cortez and Senior Underwriter Elsa Parker) took up the challenge in honour of his father, who died of a heart attack in his early 40s.

“It’s been tough! I’m glad I’ve done it though,” he said. “It’s a great achievement!

Many have asked if I would do another one and initially my response was definitely not but I must admit it’s warming towards ‘probably not’ and I’m not discounting the 2018 Manchester Marathon completely...perhaps I have got the marathon bug!”