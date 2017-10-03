Swansong gig for popular DJ Pat

Well known and popular DJ Pat Carter ended a 45 year career spinning the discs on a high note last week.



Hundreds flocked to his final gig, Soft Rock Cafe 2, at Burnley’s Remedy Gin Bar on Friday.

DJ Pat Carter with friends and family at his farewell gig.

Guests included many of Pat’s friends and family and also regulars from his days as the resident DJ at the former Hop nightspot in Burnley.

Pat hosted the night with fellow DJ and friend, Chris Byrne, who said: “It was a fantastic evening for Pat and we were chuffed that so many people came along to wish him well. I know he was chuffed and quite touched that so many people made the effort.

“Pat is a good friend and also a fantastic DJ who I have learned so much from.

“I have nothing but respect and admiration for him and I am really going to miss him.”

Pat was a familiar face at the Hop nightspot, from 1972 until the mid 80s, before he became resident DJ at the Martholme Grange in Altham for several years.

He was also a regular DJ at the former Rosegrove Cabaret Club, Madison’s nightclub in Rawtenstall and he also played at hundreds of private events.

Pat and Chris were the prime movers behind the recent and hugely successful Cat’s Whiskers and Hop reunion which attracted around 500 people to Burnley’s Project nightclub.

It was organised in a matter of weeks after a plea from former Burnley nurse, Debbie Heron, who wanted the get together while visiting her hometown from Australia.

Fellow DJs Lee Simons, Steve Hindley and Andy Pickles, who also made the trip from his adopted home Down Under to be there, shared the limelight and the night raised £1,500 for Pendleside Hospice.