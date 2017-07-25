"Talented and hard-working" Nelson Managing Director honoured

The Managing Director of local manufacturing business, Pendle Engineering, has been recognised with a Special Achievement Award at the prestigious E3 Business Awards.

Pendle Engineering's MD, Chris Smith, received the surprise 2017 Special Achievement Award nomination at this year's awards, which took place on July 13th at the Macron Stadium in Bolton, in addition to being named a finalist in the Manufacturer of the Year Award.

One of four candidates recognised as "an individual who has shown great strength of spirit, strength and commitment in achieving business success," Chris - who has been working at Pendle Engineering, located on the Pendle Industrial Estate on Southfield Street, since 2013 - was singled out by 23 independent judges.

"For Pendle Engineering to have been named a finalist in the Manufacturer of the Year award covering the entire North West region was a huge honour indeed as the North West is a true force in UK manufacturing," said Chris. "The Pendle team works extremely hard and to receive a personal recognition as well truly was the cherry on top.

"I had no idea I was going to be nominated, but it is very humbling to be complimented so highly by a large panel of successful individuals covering a wide range of business sectors,” he added.

After Chris' father and then MD of Pendle Engineering, Eddie, was diagnosed with mesothelioma in 2014, Chris worked tirelessly alongside fellow directors, Steven and Andrew, to steady the ship and lead the business through a period of huge uncertainty

Eddie sadly passed away in April 2016, but under Chris’s leadership, the company is now in a fantastic position to build on the great legacy left by Eddie and his brother Raymond, and become a significant employer in the Nelson community.

Host and organiser of the E3 Business Awards, Mubarak Chati, said: “Every year, the E3 Business Awards give us a new insight into the many talented and hard-working businesses that are thriving in the North West.

"Chris is a fine example of that enterprising spirit and the E3 Awards are all about providing the recognition that such people deserve."