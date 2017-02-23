Representatives from the Alternative School (TAS) in Barnoldswick have visited Jambo Jipya, the school and orphanage they sponsor in Kenya to meet the children with whom local pupils have been exchanging letters, and hope to organise a chance for some lucky students to travel out in December.

Jambo Jipya, in Mtwapa north of Mombasa in Kenya has received sponsorship from TAS as the Barnoldwick establishment believes that, although pupils do not always come from privileged backgrounds, it is important to see how their efforts can impact those with less than themselves.

Head Teacher, Kirsty Pugh, and Adventurous Activities Manager,Kirsty Swierkowski,flew to Kenya.

Head Teacher, Kirsty Pugh, and Adventurous Activities Manager, Kirsty Swierkowski, flew to Kenya - a journey that took thirty-six hours - arriving to the sound of “Jambo” which means hello and welcome in Swahili and 35⁰C heat.

Kirsty Swierkowski said: "It was an amazing experience and we are planning to do a follow up trip December with four of our pupils. We feel that it would be a life changing experience for our pupils, as it was for us."

They spent time in the classrooms and with the head teacher, Mr Wilson, and found that the education system has many similarities to that in the UK. Kenyan examination papers are printed in England and sent to Kenya so that pupils there can sit the Kenyan Certificate of Secondary Education.

The pair got to know the pupils and, after a gift exchange, were treated to songs and dances from the children, many of whom have been orphaned as a result of HIV

TAS is planning a follow up trip December with four pupils.

TAS is looking for sponsorship to help fund a potentially once-in-a-lifetime trip for four pupils to travel to Kenya and will be grateful for any support anyone can offer.