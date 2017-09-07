Teenager pays the price in court for taking his cousin's car for a spin

A teenager, who took his cousin's car for a spin and " wrote it off," has been sent to an attendance centre.



Shabaz Akhtar (18) will be punished by serving 16 hours at the centre, but it might take longer than that to get back in the victim's good books.

Burnley magistrates were told the defendant was found sitting in the driver's seat of the damaged Vauxhall Astra after his cousin, who was told it had been " written off," arrived after getting a lift from a friend.

Police were called and the defendant's DNA was on the airbag.

Akhtar, of Brunswick Street, Nelson, admitted aggravated vehicle taking on Friday, May 12th.

He must pay £100 compensation. The defendant had no previous convictions.

Mr John Rusius, defending, said Akhtar had asked his cousin if he could borrow the car keys and was given them.

The solicitor said:" He accepts he didn't specifically ask if he could drive it.

"He decided to drive it round the block. The brakes failed and damage was caused to the front end.

"It was still driveable and was taken to a garage."

Mr Rusius told the hearing: "His cousin is not very happy with him, but that's another story.

"All he can do is apologise and say, 'I was stupid. I shouldn't have done it.' ''