Ten fire engines called to Foulridge blaze

Ten fire engines plus other support crews were called out to a moorland fire in Foulridge this morning, as emergency services from across East Lancashire rushed to the scene of the blaze.

Fire response crews were alerted to the incident at 11:43am today and arrived at scene - in the vicinity of Higher Broach Farm on Noyna Road in Foulridge - to deal with the then on-going blaze.

With the cause of the fire yet to be determined, the warmer and dryer weather recently could have potentially contributed to matters, with the extent of the fire requiring ten fire engines and crews - plus support appliances and their respective crews - on the scene of the incident.

As of now, there are no resports of casualties. A statement from Lancashire Fire and Rescue services read: "Currently (1:30pm on Sunday) we have fire crews there from Colne, Barnoldswick, Nelson, Burnley, Blackburn, Hyndburn and Preston.

"In some cases two fire engines and crews from a station are there," it continued. "Updates [will] follow when available."