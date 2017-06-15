Tesco serves its 10 millionth free meal

Through its redistribution initiative, Tesco in Burnley had served almost 20,000 meals in the area as it looks to reduce food waste and help those in needs.

In an effort to try to ensure that no food safe for human consumption goes to waste by the end of 2017, Tesco's Community Food Connection initiative has served over 10 million meals across the country, helping more than 5,000 charities and community groups.

With 19,495 meals served in Burnley, the scheme has helped countless homeless hostels, breakfast clubs, domestic violence refuges, and lunch clubs for older people, with the Brunshaw Young People’s Centre among those to benefit in Burnley.

“It’s great to see the difference Community Food Connection is making," said Mark Thomas, Regional Communications Manager at Tesco. "We know that it frees up time and resources so that the charities using it can focus on offering other services."

Launched in February 2016, Tesco’s Community Food Connection scheme helps charities feed people, enabling the money saved to be invested back into services in communities across the UK.

The scheme, run in partnership with food redistribution charity FareShare, enables Tesco stores to donate unsold food to feed people in need through an app developed by Irish Social Enterprise, FoodCloud, which lets local charities know there is surplus food available at the end of each day.

Lindsay Boswell, Chief Executive of FareShare, said: “There’s no reason for good quality, in-date food from stores to be thrown away when it could go to a charity who needs it. A big thank you to Tesco for their commitment to tackling food waste."

If you are a charity or community group that could benefit from the support of Community Food Connection, visit www.fareshare.org.uk/fareshare-foodcloud to register.