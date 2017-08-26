The Pendle Way celebrates its 30th anniversary

For decades people have converged on the Pendle countryside to enjoy hundreds of miles of beautiful walks.

Thirty years ago, it was decided to plot one long route which took in a wide sections of the local landscape and the Pendle Way was born.

Pendle Hill

The Pendle Way is split into eight walkable segments, the longest 7.5 miles, the shortest 3.5 miles, the total length around 45 miles.

Some intrepid walkers have tackled the while route in a day, others split it over a weekend, others have a favourite stretch they walk and walk again.

Wherever you are in Pendle you can never be far away from one of the yellow witch Pendle Way signs.

This video has been produced by Pendle Council and is among an array of tourist information available on the Visit Pendle website.