A thief broke into the pharmacy at Burnley General Hospital and made off with a quantity of drugs yesterday afternoon (Friday).

A thief broke into the pharmacy at Burnley General Hospital and made off with a quantity of drugs yesterday afternoon (Friday).

The offender was spotted by security staff who called the police.

Officers arrived on the scene and chased the 21-year-old who was caught with drugs including Ranitidine and Diazepam syrup and Baclopen tablets.