'This Is Manchester' festival set to shiiinnne

Forget fretting over a late night trip back on the X43, Manchester swaggers into Burnley next month for a music festival with a fistful of northern attitude.

The mad for it Mancunian festival, This Is Manchester, takes over UCLan on Saturday, October 8th, with some of the UK’s premier tribute bands playing.

Not a night for sipping Pimms in the sun while listening to Blur this is a night for bucket hats, baggy jeans and a bountiful mix of feelgood 90s anthems.

The Clone Roses, who – according to original Stone Roses bassist Gary “Mani” Mounfield – are “the second best Stone Roses in the world” will be there.

Offering Roses fans the chance to revel in the revived vibes of the original band’s emblematic sound, the Clone Roses have immersed themselves in Roses culture, recreating many of the band’s legendary gigs.



Oasish are “Europe’s finest tribute act to the one and only Oasis”, and are the only Oasis tribute band in the world who use a live string quartet in their classically Mancunian performances, rekindling an era-defining sound.



These Smiths hail from Manchester itself and formed shortly after lead singer, Jim Thompson, appeared on “Stars in Their Eyes” as Morrissey.

To be in with a chance of winning one of two pairs of tickets for the festival, answer the following question:

Who fronted Oasis?

Send your entries to This Is Manchester, Burnley Express, Business First, Empire Business Park, Liverpool Road, Burnley BB12 6HH or john.deehan@jpress.co.uk. Deadline for entries in noon on Friday, September 30th.

Advance tickets cost £15 and are available on 07739 794 285, online at Skiddle, or at the UCLAN campus or Remedy Bar in Burnley, with doors open at6pm until midnight.



For more information, jump on Facebook and search “This Is Manchester”.



The official after party will take place at Remedy Bar with DJ Jane Angle, DJ Absolute, DJ Scott Hardacre and DJ Matty Robbo performing.

Have you got something to share on the story? Were you there? What do you think? - Send your pictures, videos or story and we'll publish the best × Continue the story 'This Is Manchester' festival set to shiiinnne Loading ... Add up to 3 photos or 1 videos to the story There's been a problem uploading your files. Please try again. By uploading your file you agree to our Terms and Conditions × Continue the story Sign in to contribute sign in shape the news in your area...