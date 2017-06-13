Three-car collision on Burnley Road

Three cars were involved in a crash on Burnley Road in Padiham this afternoon, with three people suffering minor injuries, according to authorities.

Police were called to the scene at 2:05pm this afternoon where a three-vehicle collision had taken place, with one of the cars having been stationary at the time.

With the two people in the parked vehicle having sustained minor injuries, another woman suffered mild injuries to her arm in the incident, although the road remains open.

The three cars believed to have been involved in the crash were a blue Suzuki Alto, a black Nissan Note, and a silver Ford Fiesta.