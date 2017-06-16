Three peaks for two pals

The sky was definitely the limit for two pals who conquered the Yorkshire Three Peaks for charity.

Joanne Gregory and Alice Stuart, who both work at Paradigm Precision on Network 65 in Burnley, raised £1,759 in aid of Pendleside Hospice by completing the challenge of climbing Whernside, Ingleborough and Pen-y-ghent in May.

Joanne said: “We wanted to walk the three peaks and thought for extra motivation and to keep us going we would support a local charity. Relatives of mine have used the hospice so I know about the good work they do. Thank you to everyone who supported us."

Alice added: “We had all weathers on the day of our challenge - it rained in the morning and then was sunshine in the afternoon. Despite a few injuries along the way we powered through and finished in 10 hours and 45 minutes."