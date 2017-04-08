Thriller Live - Micheal Jackson stage show coming to Leeds

A spectacular concert to celebrate the career of the sensational pop artist Michael Jackson will have everyone tapping their feet.

Moonwalking direct from the West End – where it is now in its record-breaking eighth year - Thriller Live hits Leeds Grand Theatre next week.

Created to celebrate the career of possibly the world’s greatest entertainer, Thriller Live has been seen by over four million people in over 30 countries taking audiences on a visual, audio and electrifying journey through the magic of Michael’s 45-year musical history.

Thriller Live is on from Tuesday (April 11th) to Saturday, April 15th. Audiences can expect over two hours of non-stop hits from pop to rock, soul to disco and a highly talented cast pay homage to Jackson’s legendary live performances and innovative dance moves with flair, precision and passion.

Those who still love the world's greatest entertainer, who died in June 2009, will be treated to hits from the album such as the title track Thriller, Wanna Be Starting Something, Billy Jean and other classic solo hits, plus numbers like I Want You Back, Can You Feel It and ABC by The Jacksons. They will be performed by talented American singer, musician and director Britt Quentin, who has more than 2,000 performances as "the King of Pop" under his belt in the West End.

A show not to be missed. .

Tickets are on sale now priced from £19.50 to £35. You can book online at leedsgrandtheatre.com or call Box Office on 0844 848 2700.