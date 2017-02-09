Todmorden Show to be held in...Cliviger

The organisers of the Todmorden Show have confirmed that this year’s event is to be held in Cliviger.

The popular agricultural event will take place on Saturday June 17th, in fields just off Burnley Road, next to the Ram Inn.

Organisers are investing in access road improvements and drainage works at the site, and believe the day will attract people from all over northern England, and bring thousands of visitors to the village of Cliviger.

The marquees and display areas will feature a wide range of displays, animals, trade stands, arts and crafts, vehicles, competitions, and exhibitions, together with a small children’s fair, catering and a bar.

Cliviger with Worsthorne Coun. Cosima Towneley said: “I am looking forward to many years of cooperation between Cliviger and the Todmorden Agricultural Society. It’s a really historic show and we’re looking forward to welcoming people from both sides of the border. The parish council is fully behind the event, and we would encourage residents from Burnley and the rest of East Lancashire to come along.”

The show has previously been held in Centre Vale Park, Todmorden, and ran there for 103 years. But the 2016 event was cancelled after restrictions were placed on use of the park following flood alleviation drainage works there by the Environment Agency.

Society secretary Rob Goldthorpe said: “We were of course reluctant to move from the show’s home in Todmorden, but it was either that or have a very small show at Centre Vale, nothing like the extent that people are used to. For example, the scaffolding poles for cattle have to go four or five feet into the ground and you couldn’t help but hit the new drainage system.

“Many of the farmers and agricultural suppliers in both Todmorden and Cliviger already have strong links with each other. Now that plans are in place for the June 2017 show in Cliviger, we are excited about the event and committed to making it a great success.

“The site is in a beautiful setting and it is on a regular bus route between Todmorden and Burnley. We are exploring the possibility of putting extra buses on. There will also be plenty of parking spaces on the site itself for people who come by car. We hope that many thousands of people will come along from Todmorden, as in previous years, and that they are joined by people from Cliviger, the rest of Burnley and elsewhere in Lancashire.”

Tickets and more information are available through the website www.todshow.org.uk

Mr Goldthorpe and his committee are working closely with Burnley Council, Lancashire County Council and the Police on detailed planning around traffic issues, health and safety and licensing. The event organisers will be making all possible efforts to reduce any impact and delays on traffic passing the site when the event is taking place. All costs associated with the event will be met by the event organisers. No council funds are being spent on the show.

Coun. Lian Pate, Burnley Council Executive member for Community Services said “we are delighted to be welcoming the Todmorden Agricultural Society to the borough to hold their event. It is great to be working with them in an example of Yorkshire and Lancashire co-operation!

“Burnley is building a real reputation as a great place for events all through the year, from the annual 10k run to music festivals and events to mark armed forces week, the bonfire night extravaganza, our town centre open-air markets and the new literary festival. The agricultural show will be another day which brings visitors here, and that is a great thing.

“Now that the Todmorden show is coming to Burnley, we are open to other offers. If the organisers of the Blackpool Illuminations or the Preston Guild are ever interested in a relocation, Burnley will be more than happy to talk to them.”