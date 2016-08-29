Top 10 things to do in Lancashire at the weekend

Here is a list of fun events coming up this weekend.

FREE AND PAID: Blackpool Illuminations Switch On and Slimefest, September 2 to 4

Dame Barbara Windsor will switch the lights on at the Tower Festival Headland on Friday, following a party led by Ashley Banjo, and dance group Diversity. Other stars include The Vamps, Fleur East, Fatman Scoop and Club MTV. Free entry by wristband only. Celebrations continue across the weekend, as Jordan Banjo and Perri Kiely host Nickelodeon’s first UK Slimfest at the Empress Ballroom. Tickets, at £27.50, available from http://www.visitblackpool.com/slime. Slimfest also features a free outdoor experience including character appearances and family activities on the Tower Festival Headland.

PAID: Survival Skills and Crafty Creative, Preston, September 2 to 4

As part of Brockholes Nature Reserve’s Wild Families series, it hosts Survival Skills on Friday September 2, from 2pm until 4pm. Participants will camouflage up before heading out to follow a tracking trail and have a go at shelter building, fire lighting and cooking. Tickets are from £5. Family ticket is £18. On Saturday and Sunday, there are drop-in craft sessions from 10am until 4pm. Entry is £3.Located off M6, junction 31.

FREE AND PAID: Morecambe Vintage By the Sea Festival, September 3 and 4

A celebration of 20th century design, fashion, vehicles and entertainment on the Prom, with a flypast by a Lancaster Bomber; a Spitfire; and a Hurricane as part of an RAF Battle of Britain Memorial. There will be a Routemaster Bus Bar and vintage car show, a Vintage Roadshow, live music, wandering street performance, and workshops. Visit http://www.vintagefestival.co.uk.

FREE AND PAID: Tractor Road Run, Chipping, Sunday September 4

Families are invited to gather around Chipping to watch as an entourage of tractors drive around the village.

Tractors will set off from Green Lane Showground at 10am.

It costs £15 to enter a tractor, including a two-course lunch.

Spectators can stand and watch for free.

All money raised will go towards Rosemere Cancer Foundation.

PAID: Blackburn and East Lancs Model Railway Exhibition, September 3 and 4

A Model Railway Exhibition will be held at Hyndburn Leisure Centre, Henry Street, Accrington, from 10am until 5pm.

There will be layouts in various scales, specialist traders and demonstrators from across the UK and refreshments are available. Adult entry is £7, with children free. Parking is also free. The exhibition is organised by Blackburn and East Lancs Model Railway Society.

FREE AND PAID: Wigan 10k, September 4

Wigan’s annual 10k race, organised by charity Joining Jack, starts at 10am at the town centre. There will be live entertainment, a European Market, and a fun fair. Starsailor frontman James Walsh will close the music festival. Meanwhile, the day before, there is a Fun Run for children at Robin Park, from 11am until 5pm. Free entry. For registration times visit http://www.wiganeventsguide.com/event/wigan-fun-runs/

PAID: Proms in the Park, Wigan, Saturday September 3

Families are invited to bring a picnic and something to sit on whilst enjoying an evening with music at Mesnes Park, Wigan.

Gates open at 6pm and the musical concert starts at 7.45pm.

The event ends at 10pm.

Tickets are £10 for adults, £7 for children and concessions.

A family ticket is £28.

PAID: HAPPA Grand Open Day, Saturday September 3

Families are invited to Horse and Pony Protection Association’s annual open day extravaganza at Shores Hey Farm, off Halifax Road, Briercliffe, Burnley, from noon until 4pm.

There will be stalls, games, cake, scarecrow and produce competitions, horse riding displays and live music. There will also be handling sessions from Cooper’s Critters. Admission is £1 per person.

FREE: Parbold Street Festival, September 3 to 4

A total of 14 venues throughout the village offer a showcase in arts, education, entertainment and music, from noon on Saturday. There will be music from local bands and singers on the Big Stage by the Railway pub; a market place with more than 40 stalls; barges dressed in lights for the Festival of Light; a duck race; theatre; fairground; Kids Zone; workshops; horse demonstrations; and family fun.

Have you got something to share on the story? Were you there? What do you think? - Send your pictures, videos or story and we'll publish the best