Top 10 things to do in Lancashire at the weekend

Here is a list of exciting events coming up at the weekend.

FREE: World Fireworks Championships, Blackpool, Friday September 9

The World Fireworks Championship will light up the skies above Tower Festival Headland every Friday until September 30. Teams from Australia, Slovakia and the United States will compete, along with the UK’s Titanium Fireworks. The event starts from 7.30pm, with the first fireworks firing from 8.30pm. Australia’s Skylighter Fireworks compete on Friday September 9.

FREE: Heritage Open Days, Saturday and Sunday September 10 and 11

A variety of stately homes, churches, mills, museums and buildings will be open for visitors to explore for free. Events are organised by volunteers, supported by the National Trust and People’s Postcode Lottery. Examples include Bank Hall, in Bretherton, Blackpool Illuminations Depot, Trencherfield Mill in Wigan, and Towneley Hall in Burnley. To find out more, visit http://www.heritageopendays.org.uk.

FREE: It’s a Knock Out Family Fun Day, Preston, Sunday September 11

Fairydust Events has organised an afternoon of fun where teams compete in an inflatable obstacle course at Ashton Park, in Preston.

All money raised will go towards Lagan’s Foundation, Preston NeoNatal Unit, Cancer Help Preston and Blackpool Tiggers. Teams are already assigned, Registration is at 11am, with the games starting at noon. The event is free to watch.

FREE: Regent VRC September Fest, Blackpool, Saturday and Sunday September 10 and 11

The event, at Blackpool’s antique center, The Regent, on Church Street, will include live music, competitions, vintage hair and make-up, entertainment, and classic cars.

Admission is free, with money raised from stalls and donations going towards Blue Skies Hospital Fund and 1st Knight Military Charity. The event is open from 10am until 4pm.

FREE: Wigan Diggers Festival, Saturday September 10

The free event, commemorating Gerrard Winstanley and the 17th Century Diggers’ Movement, takes place at The Wiend, in Wigan, from 11am until 9.30pm.

There will be live music across two stages, food and drink stalls, poetry, comedy, educational talks, a puppet show and children’s entertainment.

The historical digging re-enactment is also another popular event within the festival.

PAID: Lancashire Game and Country Festival, Scorton, Saturday and Sunday September 10 and 11

The festival, at Woodacre Lodge Farm, off Gubberford Lane, will showcase country living, including ferret racing and a lurcher show to add to the terrier show established last year. There will also be hound displays, gundog scurries, terrier racing, fly-fishing and birds of prey demonstrations. The two-day festival offers the opportunity of over-night camping on Friday and Saturday evenings. Gates will open at 9am on both days, with day tickets priced at £10 adults, £5 for OAPs and children. Children under 10 are free. Tickets can be bought at the gate or via http://www.lancashiregamefestival.co.uk

PAID: Oakhill Open Day, Goosnargh, Sunday September 11

Oakhill Veterinary Centre, in Langley Lane, is hosting a fun-filled open day, packed with a variety of entertainment and activities for families.

There will be stalls, live music, a barbeque, children’s activities, alpaca walks, face painting, a visit from Barn Owl Bill and much more for a great day out.

Entry, from 11am until 3pm, is £1 for adults. Children are free.

FREE AND PAID: Rossendale 60s Festival, Friday September 9 to Sunday September 11

A wide variety of 60s themed events will take place at venues across Rawtenstall, including ELR Buffer Stop, The Artisan and the Crown Inn, Bacup. The festival launches at The Whitaker on Friday, from 6.30pm, with 60s music. Highlights include a clog market, a scooter event and a vintage market and 60s themed window dressing competition. Most events are free. For more information visit http://www.rossendale60sfest.wordpress.com

PAID: Bargain Hunt at Ribby Hall Village, Wrea Green, Sunday September 11

Bargain Hunt’s David Harper will be at Ribby Hall Village’s antique fair. As well as meeting the public, David will be giving two one-hour long talks at 11am and 1.30pm. Tickets, at £9, are limited. A large selection of antiques and collectables will be on sale. Admission to the fair without the talk is £1.50, and children under 16 are free, The fair is open from 9am until 3.30pm.

PAID: Southport Air Show, Friday September 9 to Sunday September 11

Red Arrows perform daring and breath-taking aerobatics in the sky and visitors can see light aircraft land on the beach. Flights include The Red Arrows; The Typhoon; Lancaster Bomber and the new Hawk T2 Role Demo. Tickets are £6.27 for children five to 15 years and £8.36 for adults via http://www.visitsouthport.com/southport-air-show. Children under five are free.



