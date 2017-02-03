Top award for company that fuels young talent

A Padiham based company has won a prestigious award for championing apprentices into the world of work.

Fuel and lubricant distributor Craggs Energy Ltd were presented with the Newcomer Of The Year award at the National Apprenticeship Awards in London.

The honour, the small medium enterprise category, follows on from a regional final win by the firm in October for the success of its pilot “Apprenticeship Academy."

The Craggs Energy Academy, which was launched in 2015, produced six full time apprentices who now undertake roles in various departments including sales, customer experience and operations.

Sue Husband, Director of the National Apprenticeship Service, said: “The National Apprenticeship Awards enable talented apprentices and committed employers to receive the recognition they truly deserve - celebrating the achievements of apprentices and businesses and allowing them to gain the credit for investing in their own futures.

“Craggs Energy Ltd has won this award because of their commitment to apprenticeships and I would like to congratulate them on this great result.”

In addition to winning this national award, Craggs Energy has been recognised as one of the “Top 100 Apprenticeship Employers” in the UK in the Sunday Telegraph.

Craggs Energy Managing Director Dan Holmes said: “Without our apprentices, Craggs Energy wouldn’t be the business it is today.

"The apprentice team have been crucial in the launch of our additional services including our Oil Boiler Servicing and Tank Inspections.”

“We look forward to our next intake of apprentices which is set for February and to see what they can bring."

Launched in 2011 the firm is a UK wide rural and commercial fuel distributor and also has offices in Hebden Bridge and Kirkby Lonsdale.

Its main delivery areas are Clitheroe, Barnoldswick and the Colne area.