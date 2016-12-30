Top New Year’s Honours for Pendle men

Two well-known Pendle men have been lauded by the Queen in the New Year’s Honours List.

Former Nelson captain and wicket-keeper Michael Bradley has been made a Companion of the Order of the Bath, while Ronald Philip McIvor, the chairman of Farmhouse Biscuits, was awarded an MBE.

MD of Farmhouse Biscuits in Nelson, Philip McIvor, is pictured on a visit to St. Joseph's Primary School in Barnoldswick to talk about the family run firm. Pictured with him are Year 5 pupils Kelsie McArdle, Harry Thomas, Freya Marsden and Evan Hartley. G041011/5

Mr Bradley, of Colne, was given his award for services to defence through his role as director general of Resources at the Ministry of Defence.

He is just as well-known for his exploits on cricket fields across East Lancashire where his catches and stumpings hold the record for the Lancashire League.

Foulridge businessman Mr McIvor was made an MBE for services to the food industry and the economic regeneration of East Lancashire.

The founder of Nelson’s Farmhouse Biscuits was named Lancastrian of the Year in 2011. He set up the company with his wife Dorothy in 1973 and grew it into one which exports its hand-made biscuits across the globe.