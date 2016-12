Police had to talk down a man who had climbed on to the roof of a Burnley pub on Boxing Day.

The man had stripped to the waist following a domestic argument and was refusing to come dowm from the top of the Tim Bobbin pub in Padiham Road.

Police confirmed that officers were called to the pub at 10am, and officers managed to persuade the man to come down peacefully after around 30 minutes.

No arrests were made.