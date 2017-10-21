Towneley Park needs your votes

Towneley Park is in the running to be named the UK’s favourite local park.

A total of 13 cherished green spaces across Lancashire are featured in the 360 UK-wide nominations for the Fields in Trust UK’s Best Park award.

People can vote for Towneley in the North West category by logging on to www.fieldsintrust.org/bestpark/northwest.

Nominations include small community gardens and large nature reserves, sports fields and playgrounds and have been nominated by the regular park users.

The awards will see the park with the most votes in each of England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland shortlisted and nominators invited to attend the prestigious finals next month.

Fields in Trust is a national charity that operates throughout the UK to safeguard recreational spaces and campaign for better statutory protection for all kinds of outdoor sites.

Research by the charity shows, for the first time at a national level, a direct and statistically significant link between public parks and green spaces and health and well-being.

Minister for Local Government, Marcus Jones MP has convened a new Parks Action Group to review how parks meet the needs of local communities.

Appointed to this government advisory group, Fields in Trust Chief Executive Helen Griffiths, said: “Despite their clear health benefits, parks and green spaces are facing an uncertain future - across the UK outdoor spaces are under threat. The UK’s Best Park Award celebrates the parks and green spaces which are so vital to the communities that use them.

“Recognising the UK’s Best Park is a way of revaluing our green spaces; not viewing them just as a drain on resources for maintenance and upkeep - but seeing what benefits they bring; access to good quality recreational space can contribute to the physical and mental health of their local population and provide places for people to get together for community events.”

Voting closes at 5pm on Friday, November 3rd and the winner will be announced at the Fields in Trust Awards at Lord’s Cricket Ground on Wednesday. November 29th.