Towneley Park revs up for classic car show

The car show is organised by the Rotary Club of Burnley

Towneley Park is gearing up for the annual classic car show this Sunday.

Car fanatics will be in for a treat with more 300 classic vehicles and motorbikes on display from 11am.

The action-packed day will include lots of refreshment stalls and entertainment suitable for all the family.

Visitors will also have a chance to take a helicopter ride and enjoy spectacular views of Burnley from above.

To complement the cars and the helicopter, there will be a display of trains by the Pendle Forest Model Railway Society. The free exhibition will be on show in the lecture theatre at Towneley Hall.

The annual family-friendly event, which is now in its 33rd year, is being organised by the Rotary Club of Burnley.

Councillor John Harbour, executive member responsible for leisure and culture, said: “The classic car show is a great day out for all the family. The range of classic vehicles is wonderful with cars, buses, army vehicles, and motorbikes, something for everyone really.

“It is a lively and colourful event, with children’s fairground rides, trades stands and refreshments, all in the beautiful grounds of Towneley Hall and park, and I’d recommend a visit.”