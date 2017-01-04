Tragic Boxing Day hit-and-run victim named

The man killed in a Boxing Day hit-and-run outside a Burnley pub has been named.

Gary Lord (51) had been crossing the road outside the Princess Royal in Yorkshire Street at around 11-45pm on Monday, December 26th, when he was struck by a silver BMW 3 Series car. He was rushed to Royal Preston Hospital where he later died.

The car involved in the collision stopped briefly but then drove off from the scene.

A 22-year-old man, from Burnley, was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving. A second man, aged 30 from Poulton le Fylde, was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender. Both men have been bailed until March 14th.

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting log number 1322 of December 26th. Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.