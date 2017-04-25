Tragic motorcyclist named

The young motorcyclist killed in Burnley on Sunday has been named by police.

Sam Gelder (28) from Todmorden was taken by air ambulance to the Royal Preston Hospital where he was pronounced dead following an accident on the Long Causeway, near Cliviger.

Mr Gelder had attempted to overtake a Ford Fiesta at 4-30pm and collided head on with an oncoming Toyota Land Cruiser on the opposite side of the road, landing in the path of the Fiesta.

Officers are asking anyone who may have any information to come forward.

Sgt Andy Walton from the Road Policing Unit said: “This is a tragic incident where a man has sadly lost his life and our thoughts are with his family and friends at this terribly difficult time.

“If you were in the area and think you might have seen something, please get in contact with us.”

The accident happened as football fans made their way home from Burnley Football Club's home match against Manchester United.

Anyone with information can call police on 101 quoting incident reference 1055 of April 23rd.

