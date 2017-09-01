Air ambulance called to accident on M65

Junction 8 of the westbound carriageway on the M65 has been closed following a multi-vehicle accident, say police.

The accident which is thought to involve a lorry, happened shortly after 7.30am on September 1, say police.

One person was reported to have been trapped in their vehicle.

The eastbound carriageway was closed to allow the air ambulance to land.

A spokesman for the police said: "We are closing junction 8 on the M65 westbound carriageway to stop vehicles joining and getting stuck in traffic and so we can deal with the accident at junction 7."

