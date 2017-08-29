Car fire sparks motorway emergency

Drivers on the M65 suffered delays after a car caught fire.

Fire services say that a Volkswagen Beetle was travelling westbound between junctions four and three at around 4.30pm on Monday August 28 when it suffered a problem in its engine compartment.

Crews from Bamber Bridge and Blackburn were alerted to the emergency via a 999 call.

A spokesman for the fire service said: "Two fire engines from Bamber Bridge and one from Blackburn attended a car fire on the M65 westbound between 4 and 3.

"The car was on the hard shoulder when firefighters arrived at the scene and they used two hose reels to extinguish the fire.

"The cause of the fire is under investigation."

Firefighters said that nobody was injured during the incident although the car was severely damaged.

Highways England said they closed a lane while emergency services dealt with the incident.

The incident had completely cleared by 6pm.