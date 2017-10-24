Drivers are being warned about fake speeding fine notices

The police are asking drivers to look out for these speeding fines in their emails.

The notice, complete with official letterhead, informs the recipient of intention to prosecute after an apparent speeding incident.

It goes on to describe the offence in detail, and warns that there is photographic proof available.

Greater Manchester Police have confirmed that they only ever send proper prosecution notices by post to DVLA registered addresses, and never by email.

If you get one of these, you are advised not to click on any links, and to simply delete the message.