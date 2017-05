There were long delays on the M65 after a two-car crash blocked lanes on the westbound carriageway, say Highways England.

The accident happened at around 8am on May 11 at junction 8.

Fire and ambulance services attended.

Two patients suffered minor injuries, say ambulance services.

A spokesman for NW Motorway Police said: "Recovery are now on scene. Once they leave the road surface will need to be checked before reopen the carriageway."

All lanes re-opened at around 10.30am.