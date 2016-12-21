More Boxing Day buses to take shoppers to the heart of Burnley, Colne and Manchester

When the sprouts have run out, and you can’t face yet another turkey butty, there’ll be more buses than ever before to take the easy way out on Boxing Day!

The Witchway will be running every 30 minutes between Burnley, Rawtenstall and Manchester – and there’ll be a Mainline M2 bus every 30 minutes between Padiham, Burnley and Colne, so whether your destination is the first day of the sales, or a meal with family and friends, The Witchway and Mainline’s amazing buses are the only way to go.

Steve Ottley, General Manager said: “Our customers tell us that they appreciate the chance to travel to see family and friends, or to hit the sales, on Boxing Day – a day when no trains are running.

“That’s why we’ll be running more buses than ever this festive season, to take people where they want to go in style, at great value for money fares. Our Witchway buses go right to the heart of Manchester city centre, with no worries about drinking and driving or finding that elusive parking space.

“We’d like to thank our passengers for travelling with us this year, and wish everyone season’s greetings and an amazing New Year.”

To help passengers plan ahead for the festive season, Transdev Burnley has published a handy summary of travel arrangements across the Christmas and New Year holidays.

On Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve, a Saturday service will run with last buses running as follows:

Burnley Connect services:

Route 1 and 1A: 1937 Stoops Estate to Pike Hill; 2006 Pike Hill to Burnley

Route 2: 1835 Burnley to Higherford; 1914 Higherford to Burnley

Route 5: 1930 Harle Syke to Burnley; 1930 Rose Grove to Burnley

Route 9: 1540 Burnley to Accrington; 1609 Accrington to Burnley

Mainline services:

Mainline M1: 1710 Padiham to Barnoldswick; 1732 Burnley to Barnoldswick; 1858 Burnley to Colne; 1856 Barnoldswick to Burnley; 1941 Burnley to Padiham; 1956 Padiham to Burnley

Mainline M2: 1653 Colne to Clitheroe; 1852 Clitheroe to Colne; 1913 Burnley to Clitheroe; 1943 Burnley to Colne; 2021 Colne to Burnley

Mainline M3: 1709 Trawden to Accrington; 1736 Accrington to Trawden; 1803 Burnley to Accrington; 1828 Burnley to Trawden; 1912 Accrington to Colne; 1925 Trawden to Burnley; 1958 Burnley to Colne

Mainline M4: 1805 Burnley to Keighley; 1928 Burnley to Colne; 2006 Colne to Burnley; 2011 Keighley to Burnley

The Witchway service:

The Witchway: 1715 Skipton to Burnley and Manchester; 1825 from Nelson will terminate at Rawtenstall; the buses at 1815, 1845 and 1945 from Skipton will terminate at Burnley; 1645 Manchester to Burnley and Skipton; 1715 from Manchester will terminate at Burnley; 1900 from Manchester will terminate at Nelson; 1930 from Manchester will terminate at Burnley

As usual no buses will run on Christmas Day or New Year’s Day.

On Boxing Day, Monday 26 December, the following services will run:

The Witchway: every 30 minutes between Burnley and Manchester. First bus leaves Burnley to Manchester at 0905; first bus leaves Manchester to Burnley at 1030. Last bus from Burnley to Manchester at 1605; last bus from Burnley to Rawtenstall at 1715; last bus from Manchester to Burnley at 1730

Mainline M2: every 30 minutes between Colne, Burnley and Padiham. First bus leaves Queensgate to Padiham at 0921; first bus leaves Queensgate to Colne at 0925; first bus leaves Colne to Padiham at 0955; first bus leaves Padiham to Colne at 0955. Last bus from Colne to Padiham at 1655; last buses from Colne to Queensgate at 1725 and 1755; last bus from Padiham to Colne at 1655; last buses from Padiham to Queensgate at 1725 and 1755.

On Tuesday 27 December a Sunday service will run, while on Wednesday 28, Thursday 29 and Friday 30 December, there’ll be a Saturday service, with an additional early morning Mainline M1 service from Burnley to Barnoldswick and Colne, leaving Burnley at 0500 and Barnoldswick at 0602. The last bus on the Witchway from Burnley to Manchester will be at 2145, and from Manchester to Burnley at 2300.

A Sunday service will run on Monday 2 January, and normal timetables resume on Tuesday 3 January.

Full details of all services provided by Transdev Burnley are available online at www.lancashirebus.co.uk or by telephoning 0345 60 40 110.