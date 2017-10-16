Search

Revealed: The best and worst motorway service areas

Transport Focus surveyed customers at England's 112 motorway service areas.

:: The top 10 in order of highest rating were:

1. Reading Services Westbound

2. Rivington Services Northbound

3. Corley Services Northbound

4. Gloucester Services Southbound

5. Gloucester Services Northbound

6. Knutsford Services Southbound

7. Norton Canes Services

8. Tebay Services Northbound

9. Tebay Services Southbound

10. Cobham Services

:: The bottom 10 in order of lowest rating were:

112. Heston Services Eastbound

111. Stafford Services Southbound

110. Rownhams Services Southbound

109. Rownhams Services Northbound

108. Toddington Services Southbound

107. Washington Services Northbound

106. Winchester Services Southbound

105. Membury Services Eastbound

104. Clacket Lane Services Eastbound

103. Bridgwater Services