Road closed in both directions in Hapton after 'serious accident'

A road has been closed in both directions following a serious one vehicle accident in Hapton, say police.

The A679, Burnley Road and Accrington Road, is currently closed in both directions.

Police received reports of the accident involving a white Vauxhall Corsa which is believed to have crashed into a tree shortly before 6am on Thursday, October 26.

The closure is affecting traffic between Accrington and Burnley.

A spokesman for the police said: "The road has been closed following a serious accident. The closure is expected to be in place for quite some time and drivers should seek alternative routes."

