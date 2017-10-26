Woman dies after 'car crashes into tree'

Police have confirmed that a woman died in serious crash that happened this morning in Hapton.

The woman tragically lost her life in the early morning crash on Accrington Road in Hapton

Police say they were called at around 5.55am today to reports of a serious road traffic collision involving a white Vauxhall Corsa that had crashed into a tree on Accrington Road.

Emergency services attended but sadly the female driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

A police investigation is on-going.

Sgt Lee Harris, of Lancashire Police, said: “These are tragic circumstances involving and my thoughts are with the driver’s family at this time.

“Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting log reference 0197 of October 26.”

The A679, Burnley Road and Accrington Road remain closed.