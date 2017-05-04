Trawden's Forest Community Centre's charity-funded Family Fun Day

Featuring a wide range of activities, the Trawden's Forest Community Centre charity-funded Family Fun Day is set to keep the whole family happy this Spring.

Held on Saturday, May 6th, entry is free for a first-time event for Trawden's Forest Community Centre featuring a bouncy castle, a climbing wall, dog agility demonstrations, craft and activity stalls, and a Maypole, as well as football and circus skill workshops.

With funding accrued from the Celebrate England Big Lottery Fund, the event promises "a packed day of fun and entertainment for all the family," encouraging those interested to "come along and take advantage of a range of exciting activities, many of which are free."

As well as holding the fun day, the community centre has been awarded a environment fund Green Grant of £869, which was used to purchase a picnic bench and a pair of backless benches for the garden area of the recently-acquired library and children’s centre building.

The benches were purchased from Kedel, a local, award-winning firm specialising in working with faux wood made of recycled plastic, and were delivered on the 3rd of May.