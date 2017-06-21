Tributes for quiet and respectful young man

Tributes have been paid to a young Brierfield man who has died after a brave battle with cancer.

University student Mr Ali Hassan (19) died in the Christie Hospital, Manchester, from a rare form of blood cancer.

His funeral on Sunday at the Sultania Mosque in Brierfield was attended by around 3,000 mourners who travelled from far and wide to pay their respects.

Mr Hassan, who attended Walter Street Primary School and Mansfield High in Brierfield, later studied at Nelson and Colne College.

He was just a few months into an accountancy degree at Liverpool John Moores University when he was diagnosed with cancer.

His death has shocked and saddened the community who also paid their respects at his burial in Walton Lane, Nelson, on Monday.

Ali was the only child of product operative Mazher Iqbal and Rabina Quaser, who have been left devastated by his death.

His uncle, Mr Khalid Hussain, is well-known in the Brierfield community for his role in fund-raising and organising the building of the Sultania Mosque.

He said: “Ali was a very quiet, respectful young man who was very well liked. His parents, friends and other relatives are devastated by his death. Some of his friends spent the last few days with him in hospital.

“Ali was a bright lad who kept very good friends. I never heard him swear and he was very polite.”

Mr Hussain said that his nephew enjoyed playing football with his friends at Crow Wood Leisure Centre, and was a regular worshipper at the Sultania Mosque where he memorised the A juz of the Quran.

He added: “Mourners came from all over for Ali’s funeral, including Denmark and Holland, for which we are very grateful.

“We also have a lot of family in Oldham and Manchester who came to pay their respects. I would like to thank everybody for their good wishes.”