Two casualties after microwave blaze at Colne house

Two people had to be treated for the effects of smoke inhalation after food cooking in a microwave set alight at a house in Colne.

The drama happened at midnight at a house in Basil Street on Tuesday and fire crews originally believed someone could have been trapped inside the property.

Two crews from Colne and one from Nelson raced to the scene but the blaze had been put out by the time they arrived.

Firefighters gave first aid to two casualties suffering the effects of smoke before paramedics arrived.