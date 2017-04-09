UPDATE: Foulridge moorland blaze

A fire in Foulridge that required the attention of ten fire engines from across East Lancashire earlier today has been put out through the sterling efforts of the emergency services.

Ten fire engines plus other support crews were originally called out to a moorland fire in Foulridge this morning, as emergency services rushed to attend to the blaze.

Fire response crews were alerted to the incident at 11:43am today and arrived at scene - in the vicinity of Higher Broach Farm on Noyna Road in Foulridge - to deal with the then on-going blaze.

With the cause of the fire yet to be determined, the warmer and dryer weather recently could have potentially contributed to matters, with the extent of the fire requiring ten fire engines and crews - plus support appliances and their respective crews - to quell the incident.

As of yet, there are no resports of casualties, while a statement from Lancashire Fire and Rescue services read: "We [had] fire crews there from Colne, Barnoldswick, Nelson, Burnley, Blackburn, Hyndburn and Preston.

"In some cases two fire engines and crews from a station [were] there," it continued.

"By 2pm, the firefighting response had been reduced to three fire engines and crews," an update from the emergency authorities read. "The efforts of firefighters and their tactics of relaying water to as close to the fire front as possible and using fire beaters and water mist equipment bringing the incident to a close.

"By 3pm the fire was completely out," it finished.