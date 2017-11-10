Veterans gather for breakfast and banter

The Colne Armed Forces Veterans Breakfast Club welcomed two VIP guests at their monthly get together.



The Mayor and Mayoress of Pendle Coun. David Whalley and his wife Barbara headed a procession for a wreath laying ceremony at the Colne Memorial before they enjoyed breakfast at the Crown Hotel.

Members of the Colne Armed Forces Veterans' Breakfast Club gather with the Mayor and Mayoress of Pendle Coun. David Whalley and his wife Barbara.

The club was launched two years ago by Tony Davies and Glen Colhoun and the aim of it is to be a point of contact and support for veterans.

It is a national organisation that started by chance a decade ago in Hull by former Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers Derek Hardman and Peter Barker who regularly got together for Saturday morning breakfast and a bit of chat and banter while working on doing up an old military vehicle.

They were joined by another ex serviceman who went along and invited another one and then as news spread the club started to grow and more and more clubs sprang up.

Today there are 300 in existence all over the UK and one in Crete and also Germany.

Veterans and also serving personnel can get together and exchange stories, memories and banter in a friendly, supportive atmosphere and many have described the breakfast club as like coming home.

Representatives of all the armed forces are welcome to the breakfast club.

Tony said: “A veteran should never feel excluded or alone, so once a month he can be assured of a warm welcome with a bit of banter. Plus we are then only on the end of a phone if they need us.

“We sometimes have only a few attending and then maybe 18 will arrive.

“We are not formal and do allow veterans to bring family members with them.

“We also are gathering people into our group who have connections to welfare groups too.

“Our object is to be a point of contact and support for veterans.

“Sometimes we may steer someone to a more professional organisation of which there are many.”

Praising the work of the breakfast club the Mayor said: “The idea is that they get together each month to have ‘good old military banter’ and also to support each other now they are in civillian life.

“If ex-service people are suffering from problems arising from their military service, such as post traumatic stress disorder, they have access to services which can help.

The club, which has a facebook page, meets on the first Saturday of the month at 10am and if you would like more information contact Tony on 07904984521 or email tdavies_is_@msn.com.