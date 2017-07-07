Vic inspires with his extraordinary charity walk

A speaker stunned Pendle club members with a talk on his extraordinary fund-raising walk from the French Pyrenees to Blackpool.

Vic Heaney detailed his inspiring journey from a French village to his Lancashire birthplace to members of Pendleside Probus Club.

This fitness machine trekked 34km (21 miles) each day for 70 days, arriving at his end destination at 7am on his 70th birthday.

A twist in his planning came, however, when he was diagnosed with a sight problem, making it difficult to read maps.

Undeterred, he ploughed on and endured approximately 17.5 million steps alone from campsite to campsite as his wife Gay travelled ahead everyday in their camper van.

The adventurer rose to the challenge to arrive earlier than expected in West Lancashire, having to extend the walk to arrive in Blackpool at the planned time.

Those inspired by his journey persuaded Vic, pictured with Gay, to take donations for Pancreatic Cancer Research, a cause close to his heart.