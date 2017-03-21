Video: Feast of riches awaits Prince Charles

There were lots of Ribble Valley delicacies on offer for Prince Charles.
One of the stallholders Angela Anderton, of the Bowland Chocolate Company, Slaidburn, said it was a privilege to meet the Prince. Before his arrival she said: "I am so excited. It's a real pleasure to be invited to exhibit and show off produce in the Ribble Valley.
"I have taken part in the Clitheroe Food Festival for the past three years and I am delighted that Prince Charles has decided to come to Clitheroe to acknowledge what a fantastic event we host every year and the produce we have on show. I have a little goody bag of chocolates to present to him if I am lucky enough to meet him."