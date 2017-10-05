Wear your Clarets poppy with pride

A unique special edition Clarets poppy pin will allow Burnley folk to support two causes close to their heart this year.

The Royal British Legion has teamed up with Burnley Football Club to produce the poppy pin which also features the club’s crest.

The pin, which will be on sale for £2.99, not only acts as a symbol of remembrance for the brave men and women who have lost their lives or have been injured during conflict, but all profits from their sale go directly to the Legion.

Visit www.poppyshop.org.uk, to grab yourself a pin while stocks last.