Wedding day that will make the history books

A young couple from Padiham made history in their hometown when they tied the knot in an emotional ceremony.

For Lizzie Pulleyn and Kim McPhillips were the first gay couple to be married at Nazareth Unitarian Chapel after it was granted the licence to hold same sex weddings in November.

Newly weds Lizzie Pulleyn and Kim McPhillips celebrate with their bridesmaids after becoming the first gay couple to be married at Padiham's Nazareth Unitarian Chapel.

The couple wrote their own vows for the service which was conducted the Rev Jim Corrigall,and the church was packed with family and friends on Saturday.

Lizzie said: “It was such a wonderful day, we enjoyed every minute and it felt special because we are part of history now.

“It was everything we had planned and hoped for. It was very emotional, especially saying our own vows and everyone was in tears.”

Lizzie, who wore a traditional white wedding dress, was walked down the aisle to Beyonce’s Ave Maria by her proud dad, Brian and watched by her mum Alison, who owns Padiham’s Kinderbear Nursery, and several other relatives.

These included her cousin, Sam, who flew from his home in Sydney, Australia, for the day.

The couple met online and after a whirlwind romance Kim (22) moved from Middlesbrough to be with Lizzie in Padiham.

They got engaged after Kim planned a romantic proposal at the Blackpool Sea Life Centre as Lizzie is a huge fan of sharks. As she watched a diver with the sharks in the glass tunnel Kim (22) who works in retail security, got down on one knee and proposed in front of dozens of people.

The entourage for their wedding included bridesmaids who were Lizzie’s sister Emily (18), her cousin Megan and maid of honour Amy Forster who is Kim’s sister. The flowergirls were Gracie and Everly Forster.

But they broke with tradition as Kim chose a Best Woman instead of a Best Man, her pal Hannah Brown. Kim, who opted to wear a suit, was affectionately known as “The Broom” and although they could not share their day with their four pet chihuahuas Reggie, Junior, Ralph and Jorgie, they are planning a special photo shoot with them.

The couple, who will be known as Mrs and Mrs Pulleyn-McPhillips, held a reception at Padiham Football Club and their first dance was to Ed Sheeran’s Perfect.

Rev Corrigall said he was proud that Unitarians had played a leading role in campaigns for equal marriage. He said: “Unitarians have long championed tolerance and social justice. We have had women ministers for 100 years and performing blessings for same sex couples for more than 30 years.”