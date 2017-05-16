Wedding photographer nominated for prestigious award

After thousands of blissfully happy brides and grooms cast their votes, a local wedding photographer has been shortlisted for a prestigious accolade at the Great Northern Wedding Awards.

Clitheroe-born Peter Anslow, who established Peter Anslow Photography in 2007, has been nominated for the Best Male Wedding Photographer Award alongside four other big-hitters from the industry after countless happy couples voted for him and his sterling work.

Peter, who grew up in Langho where he met his wife, Angela, almost 30 years ago and who snapped his first wedding in 1989, spoke of his pleasure at being recognised, saying: "The Great Northern Wedding Awards are voted by past and future brides and grooms, so to be loved by your past and present customers is awesome!"

"I’m always proud when I get nominated," Peter added. "Last year, I won photo of the month on the ‘Wedding Community’ blog, which was also voted as one of the top 12 photos of the year.

"I also covered the wedding of local and now-Premier League footballer, Oliver Norwood, in Burnley in 2013," he continued.

Peter, whose studio is situated on Spring Lane in Colne, also runs somewhat of a family enterprise, with his daughter, Kerry, doing all of his printing from Photo Hippo on Standish Street in Burnley, which she runs with her husband, Steve.

The award ceremony will be taking place at Mitton Hall in Whalley on the 12th of June, and come next month, Peter will surely be hoping for what promises to be a picture-perfect evening.