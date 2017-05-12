West Craven group hosting charity breakfasts

A West Craven group is whipping up both delicious meals and a charitable spirit to mark the 60th anniversary of Christian Aid.

The charity was first established to help churches in Britain and Ireland support European refugees during the aftermath of the Second World War.

Today, West Craven Christian Aid Group know the work is as vital as ever, with tens of millions of people across the globe fleeing homes ravaged by war, conflict and disaster.

Today sees the largest displacement of people - making dangerous journeys in search of safety - since the Second World War.

That's why the West Craven branch is marking Christian Aid Week with a host of charity breakfasts to help cover the costs of providing security and comfort for refugees around the world.

There will be street collections in Barnoldswick and Earby next Friday, including outside both Co-ops.

Residents are invited to share in a Big Brekkie on Wednesday, when cooked breakfasts will be available for donations at Barnoldswick Baptist Church, Manchester Road, from 9 - 11am, hosted by Pat and Vincent George.

The same event will be held for just £5 at Earby Community Centre, New Road, between 9 - 11am on Saturday, May 20th, hosted by Doris Haigh, with delicious food provided by Just Jess.

Night-owls who prefer lunch can indulge in a buffet at St Peter’s, Riley Street, Earby, on Tuesday. Doors open at noon, with food served at 12-15pm.