What a view...blue skies turn red, white and blue for the Arrows

If you missed seeing the Red Arrows yesterday, here is a photograph taken by Clitheroe Advertiser reader Lee Birkett that captures them in full flight.
Lee went to Castle View with his family hoping to catch a glimpse of the Red Arrows, who were due to fly over the town yesterday afternoon while the food festival was taking place.
And Lee could not have picked a better spot as he captured this stunning image.
Yesterday we published three amazing photographs taken by Zoie Carter-Ingham who also managed to catch Red Arrows from her spot in the town centre.
The Red Arrows are the star attraction at the Blackpool Air Show this weekend.
Almost Done!
Registering with Pendle Today means you're ok with our terms and conditions.