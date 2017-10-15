Wheelie bin fire at mill

A fire in a wheelie bin saw two fire crews mobilised to a Burnley mill in the early hours.

The incident occurred at Stanley Street Mill in Shackleton Street around 3-50am on Sunday.

Two fire engines from Burnley attended the fire which was contained within an industrial wheelie bin inside the property.

Thankfully, it was extinguished by the sprinkler system which was automatically activated.

The bin was removed from the premises.

No casualties were reported.