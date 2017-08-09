Win tickets to Burnley Live tribute night

Have your say

Burnley plays host to a rocking tribute triple header next weekend.

Oasish, Stereotonics and The Total Stone Roses all play Queen's Park on Friday, August 18th, and we have two pairs of tickets to give away.

All you have to do is answer the following question:

Stereophonics hail from which country?

Click here to enter.

Deadline for entries is Monday, 5pm.

The Burnley Live event will run from 6 until 10pm.

Tickets are £15 and can be bought at Burnley Mechanics or through www.skiddle.com. Remedy will host the after-party.