Woman airlifted after Clitheroe accident

A woman has been airlifted to hospital with serious injuries after being involved in a collision with a car this morning (Tuesday)

The woman, in her seventies, was walking along Lowergate, Clitheroe, when she was involved in the collision with a Ford.

A police spokesman confirmed the North West Air Ambulance was called and she was rushed to Royal Preston Hospital with serious injuries. The driver of the Ford did not sustain any injuries.

The incident happened at 11-10 am and the road was closed until 1-20 pm